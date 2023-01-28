In her first Grand Slam juniors event, Alina Korneeva outlasted friend and doubles partner Mirra Andreeva in a grueling 3 hours and 18 minutes to claim the Australian Open junior girls' singles title.

No.9 seed Alina Korneeva triumphed in a grueling final between 15-year-olds to win the Australian Open junior girls' singles title, overcoming No.7 seed Mirra Andreeva 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

In the first junior Grand Slam tournament of her career, Korneeva prevailed over her friend and doubles partner after 3 hours and 18 minutes of back-and-forth play. Korneeva and Andreeva teamed up to reach the junior girls' doubles semifinals this week as well.

In the evenly-matched encounter, Korneeva won 139 points to Andreeva's 138. Andreeva had six more winners but 15 more unforced errors than Korneeva, and Korneeva had eight service breaks compared to six for Andreeva.

Lengthy all-court rallies made routine appearances during the match, with Andreeva prevailing in the first-set tiebreak before Korneeva countered by taking the second set. The match was already 2 hours and 18 minutes old before the pair started the third set.

Korneeva romped to a 4-1 lead in the decider, but Andreeva pulled all the way back level at 4-4. Back-to-back double faults by Andreeva allowed Korneeva to break again for 5-4, but Andreeva saved two championship points and won a 10-minute game to reach parity again at 5-5.

Korneeva, though, broke Andreeva for an eighth time to garner another opportunity to serve out the match, and she took advantage of that second chance, serving out the final at love.

Sheer delight 😀



🇸🇰🇮🇹 Renata Jamrichova/Federica Urgesi hold off Kinoshita/Saito 7-6(5) 1-6 [10-7] to win the #AusOpen girls' doubles title 🏆#AO2023 pic.twitter.com/1JQsZmcsFI — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

The girls' doubles final was contested on Saturday, and it too went down to the wire. Unseeded Renata Jamrichova and Federica Urgesi overcame No.4 seeds Hayu Kinoshita and Sara Saito 7-6(5), 1-6, [10-7] in 1 hour and 18 minutes to clinch the title.

More to come...