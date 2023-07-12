Aryna Sabalenka dismissed Madison Keys in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon semifinals. Sabalenka is one win away from overtaking Iga Swiatek as the top-ranked player.

WIMBLEDON, England -- Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from ending Iga Swiatek’s 67-week run as the Hologic WTA Tour’s No.1-ranked player.

After defeating No.25seed Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Sabalenka will need to defeat the winner of the Centre Court match still underway between No.3 Elena Rybakina and No.6 Ons Jabeur.

Sabalenka is the only woman to reach at least the semifinals of the past four Grand Slams. The reigning Australian Open champion has won 17 of 18 matches at this year’s majors, equaling Serena Williams’ feat of 2015.

Her match against Keys was the expected slugfest. Sabalenka, in particular, was going after everything -- especially second serves. For the match, 62 rallies were shorter than four shots. The average rally: 2.78 shots.

Sabalenka hit 17 winners and suffered only 14 unforced errors. Keys was 19 and 22.

Keys entered the match with a flawless 9-0 record this year on grass, going back to her second title at Eastbourne. This was the 28-year-old American’s second quarterfinal here, but Wimbledon remains the only major she hasn’t advanced to the semifinals.

The first game was a six-minute odyssey. Keys saved three break points, but not the fourth as Sabalenka sent a backhand slice winner knifing off the court.

Sabalenka broke a second time to take a 4-1 lead. But serving for the set at 5-2, Sabalenka encountered some resistance, especially from Keys’ backhand. Ultimately, Sabalenka closed out the first set, converting her third set point with a 100 mph serve Keys couldn’t handle.

The second set sailed along smoothly until the sixth game. That’s when Keys dug in and scored her first break. Two powerful service return winners set the tone and when Sabalenka’s looping forehand drifted just wide, Keys appeared to be in a commanding position at 4-2.

1 - Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to make the semi-finals of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the same year since Serena Williams in 2016. Stunning. #Wimbledon | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/51QSsCkkhx — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 12, 2023

One game later, however, they were back on serve. Sabalenka broke through when a Keys backhand flew wide.

Sabalenka won her third game in a row, breaking Keys for the fourth time in the match and served for the victory at 5-4, winning her fourth straight game. Sabalenka has shown a closer’s instinct at these Championships. She won the last eight games in the fourth round against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Sabalenka has now reached 40 match-wins for the year, behind only Swiatek.