LONDON, England -- Getting to hit with Grand Slam champions such as Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens would be a dream for most aspiring young tennis players.

It's exactly what Jessica Matthews, 18, has been able to do for the past three weeks as part of a team of five official hitting partners at this year's Wimbledon. The British teenager sat down with wtatennis.com to talk about her experience.

How did you get the job of hitting partner?

Jessica Matthews: I played juniors here last year and saw older friends like [ATP pro] Sean Hodkin doing it. It seemed like a great opportunity, so I went for it this year. There was no interview, but the selectors Google your results and see what your game is like.

What does your average day look like?

Jessica Matthews: I tend to come in around 9 a.m. and begin to hit half an hour later. But every day varies -- it can be seven hours of hitting, which is really intense, or just two or three hours.

At the start, before the tournament began, players would want to hit for about an hour or even longer, but now it's more about half-hour warm-ups. Just doing basic drills, whereas before it was drilling very specific shots. During the tournament, players aren't so much into improving a specific shot or focusing on a weakness. It's more about improving your general game and getting into a rhythm.

How much advance notice do you get of what you'll be doing?

Jessica Matthews: They tend to send a schedule the night before, so you roughly know what the day will look like. But sometimes there are emergency hits -- for example, if a player's partner doesn't turn up on time, you'll quickly get a call-up to come to that court. So you have to run all the way. You always have to be on standby.

One day before the tournament, I did a four-hour session of serving, then got called up to do another hour. Unfortunately, one of the other hitters got sunstroke, so I was then called up to do another hour -- and that was serving as well. Yeah, after five or six hours of serving, my arm felt like it was going to fall off.

The players might only be hitting for an hour or two each, but you might be on court for seven hours. How do you maintain your own energy levels?

Jessica Matthews: You have to really control when you eat, get maximum sleep and go to bed really early. In my free time, I don't tend to walk around the site too much; I choose a seat, hopefully in the shade because it's been super-hot, and try to stay relaxed and hydrated. The players' restaurant is really nice -- I eat loads of protein to fill up.

Do nerves come into play at all?

Jessica Matthews: At the start, I was super nervous. They're such big names you're hitting with. And you have to not only perform to their level but execute the specific shots they want. It's quite nerve-wracking. But after maybe the second day I got used to it. I got in the swing of it and focused on my own game. I just remembered that the players are grateful you're there in the first place and they have someone to hit with.

You're the only female member of the team -- does that mean you're more in demand?

Jessica Matthews: Yes -- the girls like to hit with other girls because we hit the ball very differently. A lot flatter, less spinny. Boys' serves bounce super-high, I'd say maybe double the height, so it's more ideal for them to be practicing with me. There's also a left-hander on the team and he's in high demand too, because he's the only one.

Which player experiences have been most memorable so far?

Jessica Matthews: Victoria Azarenka was amazing. I had a lot in common with both her coaches -- they'd been to my school and knew my childhood coach. When we finished playing, she actually brought her son on court and started drilling with him, which was super adorable. He was actually on the side with a giant poster cheering her on as we were training, so that was fun.

Sloane Stephens was really friendly and laid back. She just wanted to do a light hitting session with intensity here and there. Then she wanted to play two more times and asked for me specifically, so that was really nice.

So some players prefer a light hit, but do any really go all-out?

Jessica Matthews: Oh yes. Some of the players just want to drill from side to side, so I come off the court dripping in sweat. I'm having to message people halfway through, saying 'Please bring water!' But especially before the tournament began, a lot of players wanted to go so hard -- it was more cardio and stamina training than just consistency.

Maybe Venus Williams was the most intense. That was so much fun, so much fun. She was really into running from side to side -- and wanting me to run from side to side.

Do you feel your own game has improved after hitting with top players?

Jessica Matthews: My own level has definitely improved, partly because I'm so scared to miss the ball.

I'm so concentrated and I'm so on it, so just unconsciously I'm just making more balls and being more consistent. Obviously, they're hitting it super fast compared to anyone else, so I'm getting used to the power and the pace. And I'm getting inspiration from them, they make you want to play more and improve more.

What are your own tennis plans after Wimbledon?

Jessica Matthews: I'm currently playing ITFs here and there, and I'm heading to the University of Iowa in August to play Division I college tennis. Looking forward to really competitive matches, and their facilities are amazing. Afterward, I'm hoping to continue playing the professional tour and improving to be the best player I can be. Hopefully, I'll be on these big courts one day.