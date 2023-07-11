Naomi Osaka is officially a mom.

The former World No.1 and four-time major champion has given birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.

Osaka, 25, and her boyfriend Cordae announced in January that she was pregnant with her first child.

"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," Osaka wrote on Instagram, captioning a sonogram photo.

In June, Osaka confirmed she was expecting a daughter.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," Osaka wrote on Instagram in January. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game l've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom", haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka has not played a match since the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last September. Earlier this spring, Osaka confirmed she had her eye on the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"I found out [I was pregnant] and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m definitely going to be a better player after this,’” she said in a television interview with former ATP player Shuzo Matsuoka. "For me, it just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be."

"I want to try to win the Olympics next year. It makes me very excited to return to the sport."