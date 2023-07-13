It's Ons Jabeur against Marketa Vondrousova for the Wimbledon title. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of Saturday's championship.

The Wimbledon final is set, and Saturday a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned.

World No.6 Ons Jabeur is one win away from becoming the first Arab and African Grand Slam champion.

Standing in her way is No.42 Marketa Vondrousova, who is undefeated against the Tunisian this year. Vondrousova already made history as the first unseeded women's singles finalist at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Championship Saturday.

When is the women's singles final?

The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).

The women's doubles final will be played on Sunday, July 16 after the men's singles final.

Semifinal results

What are the points and prize money at stake?

By making the Wimbledon final, both Jabeur and Vondrousova have assured themselves 1,300 ranking points and £1,175,000.

Saturday's champion will take home 2,000 ranking points and £2,350,000.

How did Jabeur and Vondrousova get here?

Both Jabeur and Vondrousova have engineered a series of stunning wins to advance to the Wimbledon final.

A finalist here last year, Jabeur has defeated four Grand Slam champions to become the first player since Serena Williams to make back-to-back Wimbledon finals. After straight-set wins against Magdalena Frech and Zhuoxuan Bai, Jabeur beat:

3R: 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

4R: Two-time Wimbledon champion and No.9 Petra Kvitova, 6-0, 6-3

QF: Defending Wimbledon champion and No.3 Elena Rybakina, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1

SF: Reigning Australian Open champion and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.

With that, Jabeur became the first player to beat three Top 10 players at Wimbledon since Williams in 2012. She is the first to come back from a set down three times to make a Slam final since Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros in 2017. She's just the third in the Open Era to do it at Wimbledon, after Justine Henin in 2001 and Marion Bartoli in 2007.

Outrageous Ons 🔥



This stunning forehand winner from @Ons_Jabeur is today's Play of the Day presented by @BarclaysUK #Wimbledon

Coming out of the top half of the draw, Vondrousova defeated four seeded players in her six matches, an impressive feat for a player who had never won back-to-back matches at Wimbledon. After defeating American Peyton Stearns in the first round, Vondrousova beat:

2R: 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 6-3, 6-3

3R: 20th seed Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5

4R: 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

QF: 4th seed Jessica Pegula, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

SF: Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-3

Vondrousova's toughest win came against Pegula in the quarterfinals. To notch her first Top 5 win on grass, Vondrousova rallied from a set and 4-1 down to win.

How do they stack up?

Jabeur and Vondrousova have played six times, with four of those matches happening at the Hologic WTA Tour level. They have split their meetings, with Jabeur winning the only match coming on grass, at 2021 Eastbourne 6-3, 7-6(4).

But Vondrousova is 2-0 against Jabeur this season, with the wins coming at the Australian Open, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, and Indian Wells, 7-6(5), 6-4. Jabeur was under an injury cloud in both matches. After losing to Vondrousova in Melbourne, Jabeur skipped the Middle East swing to undergo minor surgery. She rushed her return to play Indian Wells, where she bowed out to Vondrousova again.

"I mean, if you tell me you get injured and be in the final of Wimbledon, I would take it," Jabeur said after the semifinals.

Jabeur goes into Saturday with a 4-7 record in tour-level finals, with two of those wins coming on grass (2021 Birmingham, 2022 Berlin). Her last win came earlier this spring in Charleston, where she captured her fourth career title.

Since winning her first and only title on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2017 Biel, Vondrousova has lost her past four finals, including the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

What's at stake?

Both Jabeur and Vondrousova are bidding for their first Grand Slam title on Saturday. Jabeur is playing her third major final. Last summer, she became the first Arab and North African woman to make a Slam final, losing to Rybakina at Wimbledon. She made a second consecutive Slam final two months later at the US Open, losing to Iga Swiatek. The last player to lose their first three Slam finals was Simona Halep.

"For me, I'm going to learn a lot from not only Wimbledon's final but also US Open final and give it my best," Jabeur said. "Maybe this year was all about trying two times and getting it right the third time."

. @DjokerNole can you please stop copying me 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nrveisMwud — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 12, 2023

Vondrousova is playing her second major final. She was the runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at the 2019 French Open. If she wins Saturday, she will supplant Venus Williams to become the lowest-ranked Wimbledon champion. Venus was No.31 when she won in 2007. She could also become the first unseeded major champion since Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

The Czech Republic has already produced two Wimbledon champions in Jana Novotna (1998) and Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014). Vondrousova is a win away from joining their ranks. She would become the country's first major champion since Barbora Krejcikova won Roland Garros in 2021. She is the second Czech to make a Slam singles final this season, following Karolina Muchova's run last month at Roland Garros.

A win over sixth-seeded Jabeur would give Vondrousova five wins over seeded opposition. The last player to do that at any Slam was Krejcikova at 2021 Roland Garros. The last to do so at Wimbledon was yet another Czech, Kvitova in 2011.

What are they saying?

Jabeur: "I'm working on myself like crazy. You have no idea what I'm doing. Every time there is something, I'm very tough with myself, try to improve everything. Very impatient sometimes, which is not good. Maybe the injuries did slow me down and teach me to be patient and accept what's going on."

Vondrousova: "I mean, here on grass, it was almost impossible [for me to believe I could make the final] 'cause, as I said, I didn't play many matches on grass before. My best [result] was second round.

"For me, when it was clay or hard, maybe I would say, yeah, maybe it's possible. But grass was impossible for me. It's even crazier that this is happening."

"I want to make my path worth it, winning all these Grand Slam champions to be in the final. I'm going full in, and hopefully this time it will work." - Ons Jabeur

Vondrousova: "I feel like we're the same in some things. We're playing drop shots. We're playing slice. But we played a few times already this year. We were supposed to play in Eastbourne also first round, but I withdrew. She's used to playing finals in a Grand Slam. I mean, it's a final, so it's going to be a tough match no matter who is there."

Jabeur: "I think a final is a final. You're playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it's going to be very difficult. It can happen for both. Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match."