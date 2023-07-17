Top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff lead a strong field at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, which begins on July 31. The Hologic WTA Tour returns to Washington D.C. as an upgraded event. Historically a WTA 250-level tournament, the WTA 500 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic has now combined with the existing ATP tournament to form a joint ATP-WTA 500 event.

Headlined by World No.4 Pegula, who won her first WTA title at the Citi Open in 2019, this year's field includes four Top 10 players. Along with Pegula, No.5 Caroline Garcia, No.7 Coco Gauff and No.9 Maria Sakkari top the field.

After her emotional run to the Wimbledon semifinals, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina was granted a main-draw wild card. Also in the draw will be 2022 San Jose champion Daria Kasatkina, last year's Washington D.C. champion Liudmila Samsonova, Eastbourne champion Madison Keys and former No.1s Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova.

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Chinese star Zheng Qinwen will also be featured.

Washington D.C. could also see the return of 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady, who has been sidelined with injuries for nearly two years. The 28-year-old American has earned her direct entry into the main draw via her protected ranking. It would be her first tournament on the Hologic WTA Tour since the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Washington D.C. entry list:

1. Jessica Pegula

2. Caroline Garcia

3. Coco Gauff

4. Maria Sakkari

5. Daria Kasatkina

6. Veronika Kudermetova

7. Belinda Bencic

8. Jennifer Brady (SR)

9. Liudmila Samsonova

10. Madison Keys

11. Karolina Pliskova

12. Victoria Azarenka

13. Anastasia Potapova

14. Zheng Qinwen

15. Anhelina Kalinina

16. Bernarda Pera

17. Elise Mertens

18. Petra Martic

19. Paula Badosa

20. Marta Kostyuk

Wild cards: Elina Svitolina

(Main-draw cutoff based on WTA ranking on July 3)

The Livesport Prague Open will also be played the week of July 31. The WTA 250 event will count reigning Dubai champion Barbora Krejcikova as the top seed. Wimbledon doubles champion Barbora Strycova, who is set to retire at the US Open, will also play the singles event in Prague.