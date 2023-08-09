Elena Rybakina and Jennifer Brady will resume their second-round match on Wednesday at the Omnium Banque Nationale.

MONTREAL, Canada -- The forecasted rain held off for most Day 2 at the Omnium Banque Nationale, but it finally set in as the night session neared its end.

The second-round match between No.3 Elena Rybakina and Jennifer Brady was suspended in the first-set tiebreak, with Brady leading 4-2. The match will resume on Wednesday.

The evening session also saw two notable withdrawals.

No.15 Madison Keys was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to the glute injury she sustained in her first-round win over Venus Williams. Italy's Jasmine Paolini received a walkover into the third round and will face either No.4 Jessica Pegula or lucky loser Yulia Putintseva.

No.19 Victoria Azarenka was a late scratch from her second-round match against Sloane Stephens. The two were set to play in the evening session but the former No.1 aggravated an abdominal injury during her warm-up.

"Dear fans, I am sorry to say, but I have unfortunate news that during my warm up for tonight’s match, I re-injured a lingering injury that I thought was resolved and need to withdraw from the match," Azarenka wrote on social media.

"Wishing the event all the best success and good luck to Sloane for the rest of the tournament. I love Montreal and I look forward to coming back!"

Stephens now awaits the winner of the suspended match between Rybakina and Brady.