After three-and-a-half years away from tennis, former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to Hologic WTA Tour action at the Omnium Banque Nationale on Tuesday.

Playing her first match on tour since the 2020 Australian Open, Wozniacki of Denmark bested Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal.

Wozniacki, who won the Omnium Banque Nationale title in Montreal in 2010, took 1 hour and 37 minutes to oust World No.115 Birrell and book a spot in the second round, in her 12th career appearance at the tournament.

Back in the winner’s circle already, Wozniacki could face the most recent Grand Slam champion, Marketa Vondrousova, in her next match. No.9 seed Vondrousova, who won her first major title at Wimbledon last month, takes on Mayar Sherif in the first round later on Tuesday.

If Wozniacki can go all the way to the title, she would become the third female player in the Open Era to win this event multiple times with over a decade between their earliest and most recent titles, along with Chris Evert (four titles between 1974 and 1985) and Serena Williams (three titles between 2001 and 2013).

More to come...