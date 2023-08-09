It was another flash of brilliance for Karolina Muchova, whose tweener against Rebecca Sramkova earned her July's Shot of the Month.

Karolina Muchova is an artist on the court. And yes, at this point in her career, that might seem redundant.

She has delivered a catalog of hot shots and did-you-see-that moments.

Late last month, the Warsaw Open provided yet another backdrop for her craft. Facing Rebecca Sramkova in the Round of 16, Muchova once again proved why she's considered one of the sport's most skillful players, transforming a tricky situation into a memorable point.

A netcord from Sramkova forced Muchova to the net. In a classic tactical move, Sramkova then lobbed her opponent, only for Muchova to show us -- again -- her exceptional agility and finesse. Muchova struck a precise tweener, sending the ball back across the net. Sramkova managed to return Muchova's shot, but Muchova was ready. Two shots later, she positioned herself perfectly to rip a crosscourt backhand winner.

Despite her spectacular shot, Muchova would ultimately lose the match in three sets.

Nonetheless, Muchova's year has been one of recovery and triumph. At Roland Garros earlier this summer, Muchova reached the final before falling to Iga Swiatek in a memorable three-set performance.