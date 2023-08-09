No.9 seed Marketa Vondrousova stopped former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki's comeback event with a straight-sets win in the second round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova halted former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki’s comeback week with a 6-2, 7-5 second-round victory at the Omnium Banque Nationale on Wednesday.

No.9 seed Vondrousova, who made her tournament debut this week, took 1 hour and 46 minutes to topple Wozniacki, who was contesting her first event on the Hologic WTA Tour in three-and-a-half years.

Top 10 showdown awaits: Vondrousova, who is playing in her first tournament since she triumphed at Wimbledon for the first Grand Slam title of her career, is currently on an nine-match winning streak.

In the Round of 16, Vondrousova will face another Top 10 player who is on a winning streak: No.6 seed Coco Gauff, who won her fourth career title last week at the WTA 500 event in Washington, D.C.

Gauff defeated Vondrousova in their only prior meeting, a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win on the hardcourts of Dubai in 2021.

Comeback moves on to Cincy: Wozniacki, who held the World No.1 ranking for a total of 71 weeks and won the 2018 Australian Open, is slated to continue her comeback with wild cards at Cincinnati and the US Open.

2010 Omnium Banque Nationale champion Wozniacki's return started off triumphantly on Tuesday, when she notched a routine victory over qualifier Kimberly Birrell for her first win since the 2020 Australian Open.

But in her first match against a Top 10 player since 2019, Wozniacki did not prevail against Vondrousova, despite battling back from 3-0 down to 5-5 in the second set.

"Obviously it didn't go the way I'd hoped, but at the end of the day I think there was a lot of positives I can bring with me," Wozniacki told the press. "I think in periods I played very well, and then in others I made a few too many unforced errors.

"All in all, I'm going in the right direction, and I think it's to be expected after having not having played a lot of matches in a long time."

Match moments: Vondrousova had minimal trouble building her 6-2, 3-0 double-break lead, with pristine dropshots often outperforming Wozniacki's celebrated footspeed. However, at game point for a 4-0 lead in the second set, Vondrousova double faulted twice in a row.

Wozniacki grasped that opportunity with both hands, breaking Vondrousova two times consecutively to level the second set at 3-3. Wozniacki's backhand won her a variety of rallies as she fended off five break points in a gripping service hold for 4-3.

Wozniacki had a break point for 5-3 to completely upend the match, but Vondrousova regrouped, eventually hitting an unreturnable second serve to hold for 4-4. Two games later, errors from Wozniacki popped up and Vondrousova broke for a 6-5 lead. From there, the Czech served out the match at love.

