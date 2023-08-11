No.3 seed Elena Rybakina won a battle between Grand Slam champions in the Omnium Banque Nationale Round of 16, defeating Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

In the first career meeting between a pair of Grand Slam champions, No.3 seed Elena Rybakina defeated Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday night to reach the Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinals.

Due to persistent rain delays, the match started five hours later than originally scheduled, but Rybakina eventually booked a spot in the quarterfinals of this event for the first time in her career.

Here are more key figures surrounding the showdown:

75: Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and this year's Australian Open finalist, needed 75 minutes to oust 2017 US Open champion Stephens. World No.38 Stephens of the United States was also an Omnium Banque Nationale finalist in 2018.

60: On Thursday, Rybakina was sturdier behind her second service, winning 60 percent of those points (15 of 25), while Stephens won only 36 percent of her second-serve points. Rybakina capitalized by converting half of her 10 break points.

21: With the victory, Rybakina attained her tour-leading 21st match-win at a WTA 1000 event this year. Rybakina has won WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Rome this season, as well as posting a finalist result at WTA 1000 Miami.

363: This season's ace leader on tour, Rybakina added two aces to her tally on Thursday night, despite having to take a medical time-out early in the second set to have her serving arm tended to. Rybakina's 2023 ace total now stands at 363.

3: Rybakina becomes the third player from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals of the Omnium Banque Nationale. Galina Voskoboeva made the elite eight in 2011, and Yulia Putintseva also made it to that stage just last year.

1-2: Rybakina will face No.10 seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals on Friday. Kasatkina eased past Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, reaching the Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinals for the first time since she made the last eight in her tournament debut in 2016.

Rybakina has a 1-2 win-loss record against Kasatkina, but this will be their first matchup in over a year.