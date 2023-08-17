Elena Rybakina prevailed in a close clash between Grand Slam champions, edging past Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

In a showdown between Grand Slam champions and Top 20 players, No.4 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan held off Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

Last year's Wimbledon champion Rybakina took 2 hours and 17 minutes to pull off the come-from-behind victory and edge ahead 3-2 in her head-to-head with 2017 Roland Garros titlist Ostapenko.

This season's ace leader Rybakina fired 11 more on Wednesday to bring her 2023 total up to 392. Rybakina also converted seven of her 12 break points to overcome 20th-ranked Ostapenko in the big-hitting meeting.

Ostapenko was unable to serve out the first set at either 5-4 or 6-5, and Rybakina used ferocious forehands to build a 5-2 lead in the tiebreak.

However, Ostapenko came back from 6-3 and triple set point down, slamming a forehand return winner to grab her own set point at 7-6. All told, Ostapenko reeled off five points in a row to take the one-set lead.

In the second set, Rybakina took advantage of a pair of Ostapenko double faults to lead by a break at 3-2. Rybakina tied the match from there, after a set where Ostapenko doubled Rybakina's unforced errors by 14 to seven.

Rybakina broke Ostapenko in the first game of the third set, but Ostapenko leveled affairs at 4-4 with a winning overhead. However, Rybakina cracked a backhand return winner down the line to break for 5-4, then converted her second match point in the following game.

Rybakina will face Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini on Thursday for a quarterfinal spot. Paolini defeated fellow qualifier Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-1, 6-3 earlier on Wednesday.

