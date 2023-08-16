World No.1 Iga Swiatek collected her second win over Danielle Collins in less than a week, dropping only one game in their second-round clash at the Western & Southern Open.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeated 34th-ranked Danielle Collins for the second time in less than a week with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek needed just 59 minutes to beat former World No.7 Collins for the fourth time in their five meetings. Swiatek books her spot in the Cincinnati Round of 16 for the second straight year.

"It was a really solid match and I felt I'm not doing a lot of mistakes," Swiatek said after her win. "I'm happy I didn't give anything for free. ... I could be proactive and not really overanalyze everything, just go for it. I'm happy that I did that."

More from Cincy: Stephens ends Garcia's title defense | Jabeur pulls off third-set escape

Here are some more key figures around top-seeded Swiatek’s win over 2022 Australian Open finalist Collins:

2: Swiatek’s last two wins have come over Collins -- she also defeated the American in the Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinals in Montreal last Friday. The pair of victories sandwich Swiatek’s semifinal loss to Jessica Pegula in Montreal and her first-round bye this week.

59: Swiatek has won 59 matches at WTA 1000 events in her career, and she holds a 77.6 percent win rate at WTA 1000 tournaments (59-17). Only Serena Williams (84.1%) has a better winning percentage than Swiatek at WTA 1000 events since that tournament level was created in 2009.

26 - Iga Swiatek has won 26 of her 33 matches as World No.1 in WTA-1000 events. Since 2009, only Victoria Azarenka-30, Serena Williams-29 and Ashleigh Barty-27 have more wins than Swiatek from their first 33 matches as World No.1 in WTA-1000 events. Peak. #CincyTennis |… pic.twitter.com/swvtlFudb2 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 16, 2023

51: Swiatek is a perfect 51-0 at WTA 1000 events after she wins the first set. In Wednesday's first set, Collins matched Swiatek's seven winners, but the American had 15 unforced errors, tripling Swiatek's five.

7: Swiatek dropped serve once in the first set, but she successfully fended off the lone break point she faced during the second set. Swiatek finished the match with a 7-for-11 break point conversion rate, never allowing Collins to hold serve all day.

72: Swiatek is currently enjoying her 72nd week at World No.1, an unbroken stretch since she first ascended to that position on April 4, 2022. It is the 10th-longest streak at World No.1. Only two women have held the No.1 ranking for more consecutive weeks in their first stint at No.1: Stefanie Graf (186 weeks) and Martina Hingis (80 weeks).

3-0: In the Round of 16, Swiatek will face last season's WTA Newcomer of the Year Zheng Qinwen, after the Chinese No.1 ousted seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams. Swiatek is 3-0 against 24th-ranked Zheng.