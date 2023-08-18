Karolina Muchova advanced to her first WTA 1000 semifinal after Marie Bouzkova was forced to retire after three games at the Western & Southern Open.

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- French Open finalist Karolina Muchova advanced to the Western & Southern Open semifinals after Marie Bouzkova retired due to a right thigh injury in Friday's quarterfinals. Muchova led 3-0 in the first set before Bouzkova could no longer continue.

Ranked No.17 at the start of the week, Muchova is into the first WTA 1000 semifinal of her career and seventh semifinal overall. She holds a 3-3 record in tour-level semifinals. Her last semifinal appearance came in May at the French Open, where she saved match point to defeat No.2 Aryna Sabalenka en route to her first major final.

"Everything has gone fast after Montreal," Muchova said. "I had tough matches here, three setters. The key this week has been regeneration, and refocusing, because I have to get ready for another match.

"I'm really happy about [my consistency] because I had great results in the past and then I could never continue. So I'm happy the way things are working. I feel great with my game. Some matches are worse than others but I keep fighting. I'm really happy that we are building with my team."

Muchova will face either Sabalenka or No.5 Ons Jabeur on Saturday for a spot in her first WTA 1000 final.

"I'll look into their match and I'll prepare differently for both of them," Muchova said. "I think I can have different tactics against everyone and they are very different. If it's Ons, it's more variety, more similar to my game. So we can play a little bit.

"Against Aryna, we played on clay which is slower than here. She has the power, so I'll see it from the other side and try to take away her shots."

