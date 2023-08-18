Coco Gauff eased past qualifier Jasmine Paolini to book a spot in the Western & Southern Open semifinals for the first time -- and set up her eighth career meeting with World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

The only American woman to make it into the singles quarterfinals on home soil this week, Gauff eased past World No.43 Paolini in 1 hour and 12 minutes to book her spot in the final four in Cincinnati.

WTA 1000 semifinal return: After her three straight-sets wins this week, Gauff is into the third WTA 1000 semifinal of her career. She has previously finished as a semifinalist at Rome in 2021 and in Dubai earlier this year.

The 19-year-old becomes the first teenager to make the Western & Southern Open semifinals since Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2010. She is also the first American teenager to make the Cincinnati semifinals since Halle Cioffi in 1988.

Gauff holds a 41-24 win-loss record at WTA 1000 tournaments. Her 41 victories at WTA 1000 events are the most any player has obtained at that tournament level before turning 20 years old.

A third WTA 1000 semifinal 🇺🇸@CocoGauff moves past Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to set a showdown with Swiatek!

Top seed awaits: In the semifinals, Gauff will face a frequent opponent, World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Earlier on Friday, Swiatek defeated No.10 seed Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets, in a battle between the two most recent Grand Slam champions.

Gauff has yet to take a set off of Swiatek in their seven career meetings, which include last year’s Roland Garros final and two encounters already this season.

Match moments: Gauff improved to 2-0 against Paolini with her quarterfinal win on Friday. The American teen finished the match with three more winners and two fewer unforced errors than the 27-year-old Italian. Gauff also had 14 break points in the match, converting six.

Paolini broke Gauff in the American's opening service games of both sets, but Gauff rapidly stormed back in front on each occasion. In the second set, Gauff made frequent successful forays to the net, and she reeled off the last six games of the match to claim a semifinal spot.

