Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff feature on the 2023 Cymbiotika San Diego Open entry list, which also includes Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur and Cincinnati champion Coco Gauff will participate in this year's Cymbiotika San Diego Open, a WTA 500 event starting on September 11.

World No.5 Jabeur claimed her fourth career title in Charleston this April, and will be bidding to capture her first Hologic WTA Tour trophy on hard courts. The Tunisian was Wimbledon runner-up in 2022 and 2023, and at the US Open in 2022.

World No.6 Gauff has gone on a tear on home soil this summer, winning her maiden WTA 500 and WTA 1000 titles in Washington and Cincinnati respectively to take her career total to five. Gauff, 19, is the highest-ranked teenager in the world, and reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros 2022.

Five major champions are also in the San Diego field. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko are both on the main-draw entry list; Azarenka was runner-up at this event to Samantha Stosur when it was held in Carlsbad in 2013. Meanwhile, 2017 US Open titlist Sloane Stephens, 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin are all on the qualifying entry list.

Top 10 players Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari, Grand Slam finalists Madison Keys and Karolina Pliskova, and last year's runner-up Donna Vekic have all also entered the main draw, along with Belinda Bencic, Veronika Kudermetova and Beatriz Haddad Maia. World No.1 Iga Swiatek has opted not to defend her title.