Welcome to a fashion journey through the 2023 US Open! Join Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog as she explores the choices of top WTA players, providing you with a unique opportunity to dress like a pro. From reversible skirts to vibrant tennis dresses, we'll take you through the standout styles that grace the courts of the final Grand Slam of the season.

Caroline Wozniacki exudes confidence as she gracefully dons a fashionable blue adidas leotard. This form-fitting rib-textured piece is part of a 2-in-1 Fall Slam Pro Set from the New York collection. Jessica Pegula showcases an alternative way to style this versatile ensemble, as she includes a detachable, multi-layered pleated skirt.

To complete her look, Wozniacki opts for the adidas adizero Cybersonic tennis shoes in a bold royal/flash aqua colorway. On the other hand, Pegula selects the Barricades in royal/off-white, featuring an updated design for summer 2023, boasting a new upper, improved fit and enhanced durability.

Karolina Muchova's striped skirt may appear ordinary at first glance, but it boasts a unique feature -- it can be reversed and transformed into a sleek, solid black look. Pairing this versatile piece, the Czech dons the adidas Fall Slam Match Tank Pro in a vibrant cyan shade.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova elegantly combines the Lacoste Fall Players 1/4 Zip Tank, a sleeveless polo adorned with a contrasting stripe across the chest, with the Lacoste Fall Players Skirt. This skirt features a playful pleated back hem in a charming round shape.

Belinda Bencic embodies timeless elegance in the Asics Fall Match Dress. This classic polo design takes a contemporary turn with its aquamarine hue, enhanced by contrasting tape accents adorning the sides. The dress has a ribbed collar with a stripe detail and a two-button placket, while a mesh fabric racerback, complete with a keyhole cutout, ensures optimal ventilation.

The Swiss rounds off her outfit with the Asics Solution Speed FF 2 footwear, a choice favored by players seeking both speed and comfort on the court.

Madison Keys adds beach vibes to the US Open with her Nike Fall Day Slam Dress. The dress boasts an energetic abstract print coupled with a well-thought-out design for enhanced breathability. It includes sheer mesh insets and keyhole details, making it a stylish and functional choice.

Ekaterina Alexandrova makes a statement in the Fila Fall Heritage Dress, featuring a timeless racerback design with a striped ribbed V-neck and a contrasting insert at the waist, elegantly paired with a pleated skirt. She completes her look with Fila's newly launched navy-and-white Mondo Forza shoes, creating a sleek and cohesive ensemble.

Ajla Tomljanovic made a stylish, although short-lived return to competition, sporting an eye-catching long-sleeved crop top from Original Penguin paired with an asymmetrical skirt featuring contrasting sections that elegantly curve down the left side, creating two pleats. The Australian athlete opted for the Wilson Kaos Rapide SFT shoes.

As the 2023 US Open serves up thrilling matches and unforgettable moments, let the fashion inspirations of these remarkable WTA players elevate your own tennis wardrobe. Shop the outfits at Tennis Warehouse.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links.