Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will compete in the Zhengzhou Open next month, alongside Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Karolina Muchova.

The Czech's predecessor as Wimbledon champion, this year's Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina, will also participate in the WTA 500 event. They will be joined by three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur, Roland Garros runner-up Karolina Muchova and former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The direct entrants to the main draw also include two more former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady, as well as WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia and major semifinalists Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic and Magda Linette. Chinese No.1 Zheng Qinwen, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, will also compete.

This year's edition will be the second at WTA 500 level, and the first time the tournament has been held since 2019. Both that year's champion, Karolina Pliskova, and runner-up, Petra Martic, are currently main-draw alternates.