Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva set a third-round clash with former Wimbledon champion and No.5 seed Elena Rybakina at the China Open by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

After beating both finalists from Roland Garros at the China Open, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva will get to test herself against a Wimbledon champion.

Following a first-round win over Barbora Krejcikova for the second time this year (previously at Wimbledon), Andreeva booked a meeting with No.5 seed Elena Rybakina in the third round thanks to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday in Beijing.

Rybakina booked her own place in the third round with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Andreeva broke at love to start the match against Pavlyuchenkova, 15 years her senior, and never again trailed outside of when the former World No.11 held serve to start the second set. In 63 minutes on court, Andreeva saved all three break points she faced, hit 13 winners to just four unforced errors, and broke Pavlyuchenkova five times.

"I'm just trying to play and not think about anything else," Andreeva said afterwards. "Sometimes when I start to overthink, I won't be able to keep the same level the whole match. That happened in the start of the second set."

Andreeva is 0-3 against Top 10 opponents so far this year: In Madrid, she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round after coming through qualifying, and she lost to Coco Gauff at both Roland Garros and the US Open.

"I wanted to play her actually. I like how she plays," Andreeva said of Rybakina. "I know she's a good server. I will try to break her a few times, if possible. I will give my everything so there are no regrets. If I win then I'm super happy. If she wins it means she played some good tennis. But I'm excited for it."