Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will make their fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament.

Czech duo are the third team to secure their place in Cancun, Mexico

The team has won three titles this season and won the WTA Finals in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have qualified for the 2023 WTA Finals. They become the third team to secure their place in Cancun, Mexico, joining Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula along with Storm Hunter & Elise Mertens.

It will be the pair’s fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament. Since making their tournament debut in 2018, Krejcikova and Siniakova have reached the final three times, finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2022. They won the title in 2021, when they became the first all-Czech team to win the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

This season, Krjecikova and Siniakova have won three titles as a team -- the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the WTA 500 Cymbiotika San Diego Open in addition to the Australian Open, their seventh Grand Slam title together.

Siniakova and Krejcikova first played on the Hologic WTA Tour together at Nürnberg in 2014, and both women are former WTA doubles World No.1s, first reaching the top spot together in October 2018.

The 2023 WTA Finals features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

