An astonishing forehand on the run helped No.1 seed Jasmine Paolini quell the challenge of former junior No.1 Petra Marcinko in the second round of the Jasmin Open Monastir.

Paolini was leading 5-4 in the first set, but had just been broken as she had served for it. Marcinko, 17, was demonstrating some of the clean power that had taken her to junior No.1 in 2022 with an array of winners.

The Croatian seemed to be in control of another high-octane exchange as she shaped up to swat away a drive volley winner -- only for Paolini to sprint across the court to nail the forehand pass down the line. That brought up her first set point, duly converted.

Both players came into Monastir at career-high rankings: Paolini at No.30 after reaching her first WTA 500 semifinal in Zhengzhou last week, and Marcinko at No.140 and on a six-match winning streak following her ITF W60 title in Caldas da Rainha last month. Paolini advanced to her fifth tour-level quarterfinal of 2023 with the result.

Earlier, No.8 seed Clara Burel had quelled the challenge of another teenage wild card in a rollercoaster three-setter, defeating 19-year-old Erika Andreeva 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(2). The Frenchwoman held her first match point leading 5-3 in the second set and then led 5-0 in the third, holding another two match points on Andreeva's serve at 5-1 and a further seven at 5-3.

After losing six straight games to trail 6-5, Burel steadied herself to win 11 of the last 14 points, ultimately converting her 11th match point.