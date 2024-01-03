Top seed Coco Gauff is through to the final at the ASB Classic for the second straight year.

The defending champion rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 win over No.4 seed Emma Navarro in Saturday's first semifinal in Auckland, and she'll play for her seventh career Hologic WTA Tour title on Sunday against No.2 seed Elina Svitolina.

"Definitely it's a good start to my 2024. Emma is an incredible player," Gauff said afterward. "We played each other when I was 12 years old and she was 15 ... it's really cool to play on this stage."

Read on for all the facts and stats from Gauff's latest New Zealand triumph.

9: Gauff has now won her last nine matches in Auckland. She needed just 62 minutes to knock off her fellow American and the No.4 seed, never losing serve in victory.

Gauff is also bidding to become the ninth player in tournament history to win multiple Auckland titles, and first since Julia Goerges in 2018-19. She'd be the third since 2000, as Greece's Eleni Daniilidou also won back-to-back titles in 2003-04.

Run it back 🔁@CocoGauff will have the opportunity to defend her title after defeating Navarro in straight sets. #ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/04CEgRuZY3 — wta (@WTA) January 6, 2024

18: She's been dominant over that time. Gauff has won all of those matches in straight sets.

15: The reigning US Open champion has lost just 15 games in her four matches so far this week.

3: Compatriots that Gauff has beaten in Auckland in the last two years. Last year, she beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round. This year, in addition to Navarro, she also beat Claire Liu in the first round, and the two Americans combined to win 10 of the 15 games that Gauff has dropped so far.

An all 🇺🇸 clash for a spot in the Auckland final!



Navarro 🆚 Gauff is 🔛#ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/mkp7DONJGy — wta (@WTA) January 6, 2024

26: Gauff hit 26 winners in 16 games, while Navarro hit just six. Ten of those winners were aces.

28: In all, the 19-year-old has won 28 of her last 32 singles matches.

7: Gauff is 6-1 in her career in WTA singles finals so far. Her only loss came to Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final two years ago. Last year, she won all four finals she played.

Svitolina's remarkable week continues

In a week that already saw her dismiss Caroline Wozniacki, Emma Raducanu and No.4 seed Marie Bouzkova, Svitolina engineered an impressive comeback to defeat Wang in the other semifinal. Down a set and Svitolina rallied to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to her first final since winning Strasbourg last spring.

Svitolina required two off-court medical timeouts in the match to address physical issues in the match. Nevertheless, the former World No.3 hold off Wang for the win.

Svitolina's victory sets up a second career meeting against Gauff. Svitolina won their prior match, which came at the 2021 Australian Open, winning 6-4, 6-3. It will be the first Auckland final between the top two seeds since 2018.