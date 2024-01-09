The final round of Australian Open qualifying saw Renata Zarazua make history for Mexico, while fast-rising 16-year-olds Alina Korneeva and Brenda Fruhvirtova also successfully booked spots in the main draw.

No.2 seed Zarazua defeated Destanee Aiava 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 and became just the second Mexican woman to reach the Australian Open main draw in the Open Era, and first since two-time quarterfinalist Angelica Gavaldon's final appearance here in 2000. Zarazua, who trailed 4-1 in the third set, won her first WTA 125 title in Montevideo last month, and this week became the second Mexican woman after Gavaldon to be ranked inside the Top 100.

The 26-year-old's only previous Grand Slam main draw appearance was at Roland Garros 2020, where she reached the second round as a qualifier.

Korneeva, Fruhvirtova lead teenage movement

Junior No.1 and last year's Australian Open and Roland Garros girls' champion Korneeva had needed to battle through three-setters in her first two rounds, but delivered her cleanest performance so far to defeat No.11 seed Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-3.

The World No.180, who was playing her first Grand Slam qualifying competition, wrapped up the win in 1 hour and 20 minutes, sealing her second match point with an exquisite drop shot winner.

Fellow 2007-born teenager Fruhvirtova also came through in straight sets, defeating Wei Sijia 6-2, 6-4 in 68 minutes. The result marked the third time that No.10 seed Fruhvirtova has successfully qualified for a major, having done so for the first time here one year ago.

Two more players took the total of teenage qualifiers to four. Fruhvirtova's Czech compatriot and No.22 seed Sara Bejlek, 17, dismissed Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for a second consecutive year, and for the fourth time at a Grand Slam overall.

Germany's Ella Seidel, 18, was making her major qualifying debut, but powered past No.19 seed Hailey Baptiste 6-0, 6-4 in 74 minutes.

Yastremska leads Ukrainian contingent into main draw

Ukrainian players went three-for-three in the final qualifying round, taking the total in the main draw to seven. The squad was led by No.1 seed Dayana Yastremska, who won a third consecutive three-setter to end the surprise run by 17-year-old wild card Maya Joint 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Yastremska was joined by No.24 seed Daria Snigur, who recovered from losing a 5-3 second-set lead to defeat another Australian wild card, Maddison Inglis, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. Snigur, the 2019 Wimbledon junior champion, made waves on her only previous Grand Slam main draw appearance, upsetting Simona Halep in the first round of the 2022 US Open.

The third Ukrainian victor was Old Dominion University alumna Yuliia Starodubtseva, who came through a marathon 2-hour, 49-minute contest between former college standouts to defeat Gabriela Knutson 6-4, 1-6, 7-6[4].

Knutson served for the match at 5-4 in the third set, but No.152-ranked Starodubtseva recovered to dominate the match tiebreak, sealing victory with a running bachand pass down the line.

Jeanjean saves match point, Ferro comeback gathers momentum

Two Frenchwomen also pulled off three-set victories to reach the main draw. No.145-ranked Leolia Jeanjean faced down one match point as No.26 seed Eva Lys served for the match at 6-5 in the second set, roaring back to win 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Former World No.39 Fiona Ferro's inspiring comeback also took another step forwards as she defeated Polina Kudermetova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The 26-year-old accused her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of sexual assault and rape in 2022, and played just two matches in the second half of that season. She returned at ITF W15 level at the start of 2023, and was ranked as low as No.493 in April.

However, Ferro put together a 49-23 record last season, including a run to the Barranquilla WTA 125 final in August, and is now ranked back at No.154 and heading in the right direction again.

Elsewhere, Budapest champion Maria Timofeeva overcame wild card Priscilla Hon 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam main draw; doubles World No.1 Storm Hunter recovered to beat powerful Czech 19-year-old Dominika Salkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; and Rebecca Marino advanced after fellow Canadian Katherine Sebov was forced to retire trailing 2-0 due to a wrist injury.

No.3 seed Katie Volynets, who notched her first Top 10 win over Veronika Kudermetova in Melbourne last year, returned to the main draw after battling for 2 hours and 45 minutes to defeat No.25 seed Julia Riera 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5.

The full list of 2024 Australian Open qualifiers and their main-draw placements

Fiona Ferro (FRA) vs. [WC] McCartney Kessler (USA)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs. Lulu Sun (SUI)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs. [7] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Katie Volynets (USA)

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs. Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Rebecca Marino (CAN) vs. [5] Jessica Pegula (USA)

[WC] Alizé Cornet (FRA) vs. Maria Timofeeva

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) vs. Alina Korneeva

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs. Anastasia Zakharova

[32] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) vs. Sara Bejlek (CZE)

Alycia Parks (USA) vs. Daria Snigur (UKR)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

[6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

Storm Hunter (AUS) vs. Sara Errani (ITA)

Ana Bogdan (ROU) vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Ella Seidel (GER) vs. [2] Aryna Sabalenka