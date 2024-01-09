MELBOURNE -- Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki have never been at a loss for conversation topics. The two former No.1s have forged their friendship over a decade of competition and camaraderie on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Now, as they return to the tour as mothers, Wozniacki -- two years Kerber's junior -- was amused to find herself in the more experienced role. The 33-year-old Dane got her comeback started last summer. After retiring in 2020 and having her two children, Olivia and James, Wozniacki's 2023 comeback effort culminated in a run the Round of 16 at the US Open.

Now, as Kerber returns to Melbourne for her first WTA tournament since giving birth to her daughter Liana in February, the two reunited for a practice session on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open on Friday.

"In general, we just catch up on a regular basis, even when we weren't on tour, seeing how life kind of was going," Wozniacki told reporters at Media Day. "It's nice to see her back.

"It's great to still have our generation here. There's a lot of young players. Some players were probably born the year I turned pro. I definitely feel young on the inside, but I realize I'm no longer in my 20s. In tennis, I'm in the older generation."

The tables have certainly turned for Wozniacki, who flourished as one of the tour's younger players. She was just 20 years old when she ascended to No.1 for the first time in 2010. When she finally won her first Grand Slam, right here at Melbourne Park in 2018, she returned to the top spot for the first time in six years.

"It's definitely a special place for me," Wozniacki said. "I always really enjoyed playing here. Coming back here, obviously winning the tournament, it's something that I don't take for granted. It's really great to have the opportunity to play again."

Wozniacki is one of six mothers in the Australian Open main draw. Along with Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Kerber, she is part of a quartet of former No.1s, Grand Slam champions, and mothers who are adding intrigue to this year's draw.

Last season, Azarenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina each made it to Grand Slam semifinals. They're all looking to become the first woman to win a major as a mother since Kim Clijsters won three from 2009-2011.

"I think we are all trying to inspire [each other]," Kerber told reporters. "It is great to see moms coming back. Especially now, I think it's also really interesting for the fans, for the people outside, to see us playing again, how the comebacks will go.

"I think also for us, it is a completely different mindset because, of course, we are not really the important person right now in our lives, there is someone else."

'Point of the tournament!' Kerber dazzles in 25-shot rally at United Cup

Kerber has already played five matches in her turn. They all came during the United Cup, where she helped Germany pull off a run to the title. Though she went 1-4, she came from match points down to pull off a tie-saving victory against Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinals.

A champion in 2016, Kerber will face 2021 finalist Danielle Collins in the first round on Tuesday. The winner could face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round.

"It's for sure a tough draw," Kerber said. "I mean, [Collins] is a tough opponent. She hits the ball very hard. I don't know if I will find my rhythm, to be honest."

Wozniacki will kick her tournament off a day earlier when she faces 20th seed Magda Linette, a surprise semifinalist in Melbourne last year. When asked whether her decision to come out of retirement was related to the oft-cited desire to play in front of your children, Wozniacki laughed.

"She goes, 'Mommy, I'm really good at tennis. I don't need to practice,'" Wozniacki said. "It humbles you sometimes."

"It also makes you realize, I do what I love and I do my best. But at the end of the day, the kids will be kids. Again, we will never be cool to them.

"I think right now I think I'm at a stage where I'm pretty cool for her and James. But we're definitely getting to a stage eventually where she won't care at all that I played tennis."