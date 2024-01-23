Angelique Kerber's continuing comeback from maternity leave hit a snag when she was beaten by Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday.

World No.58 Bronzetti of Italy powered to a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over former World No.1 Kerber of Germany. It took the 25-year-old just 62 minutes to complete the win over three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber and book a spot in the second round.

Bronzetti had previously lost to Kerber in straight sets on the grass of Bad Homburg in 2022 -- one of Kerber's last events before her 18-month absence from tour.

This time around in Linz, Bronzetti kept control, winning 83 percent of points on her first serve. Bronzetti didn't face a break point until Kerber squeaked back on serve at 6-1, 3-2, but the Italian immediately reclaimed her break lead and zipped to the win from there.

Bronzetti lost in the first round in Linz last year, but it was to the eventual champion, Anastasia Potapova. Later in 2023, the Italian posted some career-best results, winning her first title in Rabat, making another final in Bad Homburg, and hitting her career-high ranking of No.47.

Kerber was playing in just the third event of her comeback. She has only won one of her seven singles matches so far, but three of those losses were to Top 20 players at the United Cup team event, and another was to former finalist Danielle Collins at the Australian Open.

Kerber had won the Linz title in her most recent appearance at the tournament, when she beat former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic in the 2013 final. However, in her return to Linz, Kerber was undone by 31 unforced errors, compared to just 12 by Bronzetti.

In the second round, Bronzetti will now take on No.4 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in their first meeting. Mertens just won her fourth Grand Slam doubles title on Sunday, when she partnered with Hsieh Su-wei to triumph at the Australian Open.

