Jessica Pegula will miss the upcoming WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai due to a neck injury.

Pegula, ranked World No.4 this week, was runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year in Doha, when it was a WTA 500 tournament, and also reached the semifinals in Dubai. She and Coco Gauff were also the two-time defending doubles champions in Qatar.

But the American now joins her compatriot, Madison Keys, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic as high-profile names to miss February's swing through the Middle East. Keys is nursing a shoulder injury, which forced her to miss the Australian Open, while Kvitova and Bencic are on maternity leave.

After losing in the second round of in Melbourne to France's Clara Burel, Pegula withdrew from the doubles event, where she and Gauff were in the draw as the top seeds, and has not played since. She had previously been forced to withdraw ahead of her semifinal match at the Adelaide International due to illness.

Pegula remains on the entry list for the WTA 500 event in San Diego, which is set to begin on Feb. 26.