On a day with seven American players in action at the ATX Open, No.2 seed Sloane Stephens, No.3 seed Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend led the way into the second round.

Americans went 5-2 on Tuesday in Austin. Here's a breakdown:

[2] Sloane Stephens (USA) d. [Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-4, 6-0

A quarterfinalist last year, Stephens advanced in 1 hour and 29 minutes past former No.40 Martincova. After a tight first set, the former US Open champion pulled away from the Czech qualifier to win the last seven games in a row -- though the scoreline does not tell the full story.

The first game of the second set was a marathon that featured eight deuces, which Stephens eventually won on her fourth break point. Only in the last two games of the match did she accelerate towards the finishing line, winning 11 of the last 12 points.

"[That game] was, like, 20 minutes," said Stephens in her on-court interview. "I was like, OK, I gotta get this game. Then I was more focused on winning the games quicker and not being out there so long."

Indeed, Stephens' performance was characterized by strong play in important moments: she saved all seven break points she faced as well. Up next will be Anastasija Sevastova, who is playing the fourth tournament of her comeback from maternity leave.

Stephens and Sevastova have split their four previous matches, including two big US Open quarterfinal showdowns. In their first meeting, Stephens edged Sevastova in a third-set tiebreak en route to her 2017 US Open title. 12 months later, Sevastova got revenge, knocking out the defending champion in the exact same round.

Taylor Townsend (USA) d. [WC] Fernanda Contreras (MEX) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

No.83-ranked Townsend was seeking to put a surprise first-round loss to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in last week's Puerto Vallarta WTA 125 event behind her. She did that in style, coming through an absorbing finesse-heavy three-setter in 2 hours and 41 minutes.

In a battle of touch against touch, Townsend and Mexican wild card Contreras delivered bold serve-and-volley plays, delightful pick-ups and delicate drop shots. Townsend had the edge in power, though, and as the efficacy of her first serve picked up, her control of the match tightened. The home player's winning percentage behind her first serve rose from 52% in the first set to 67% in the second and 77% in the third. She will next face big-hitting No.8 seed Yuan Yue.

[WC] Katie Volynets (USA) d. Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-4, 7-6(6)

World No.112 Volynets, an Austin semifinalist last year, survived an 86-minute second set to battle past Mexico's Zarazua, ranked 10 spots higher at No.102.

In that second set, Zarazua held a set point in the 6-5 game, then fought back from 5-0 down in the tiebreak to grab a second set point at 6-5. However, Zarazua double faulted on that chance, and Volynets capitalized. The American cranked a pass to reach match point at 7-6, then converted that opportunity after a long service return.

[Q] Sachia Vickery (USA) d. [Q] Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-2, 6-4

In an all-qualifier showdown, Vickery eased past Marino in 74 minutes to clinch her spot in the second round. The American fended off eight aces by Marino, and Vickery was exceptional returning the Canadian's second serve, winning 72 percent of those points.

World No.134 Vickery will continue her Austin run after being down match point to another Canadian, Carol Zhao, in the first round of qualifying this week. Vickery will take on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the next round.

[3] Danielle Collins (USA) d. [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 7-5, 6-3

In the late-night match, 2022 Australian Open finalist Collins took 1 hour and 36 minutes to best 21-year-old Aussie qualifier Gadecki. Former World No.7 Collins won 79 percent of her first-serve points and converted four of five break points in the match.

Collins is coming off of a solid Middle East swing this month. She qualified for the Abu Dhabi main draw, then defeated Naomi Osaka before losing to eventual champion Elena Rybakina. Collins did even better the following week in Doha, where she qualified again and made the quarterfinals.

Collins, an Austin semifinalist last year, sets up a second-round showdown against the other losing semifinalist from 2023, Katie Volynets. It will be the first meeting between the two Americans.

A pair of Americans lost their matches on Tuesday. Alycia Parks was beaten by Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-3, and No.7 seed Peyton Stearns was defeated by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Schmiedlova came back from 5-3 down in the final set to garner the upset win.