INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – There’s something about the desert air out here in March: Mid-70s, sunshine, low humidity -- and some truly remarkable escapes by the Top 3 seeds at the BNP Paribas Open.

On Sunday, No.1 Iga Swiatek found herself down 4-2 to Linda Noskova, who knocked her out of the Australian Open back in January. But Swiatek fought back, saving three break points -- and proceeded to win 10 straight games to reach the Round of 16.

“I had to kind of change some negative thoughts that I had,” Swiatek told reporters later. “I'm experienced enough to just hold it together and not really let these negative thoughts win. So I just did that.

“And I think my game, you know, clicked a little bit more. I just wanted to be consistent and use my advantages in the way this court works with my game.”

A similar scenario played out twice on Saturday.

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka fended off four match points to edge Peyton Stearns in a third-set tiebreak. Earlier, No.3 Coco Gauff survived a three-set tiebreak over Clara Burel of France. Afterward, Gauff credited a homefield advantage as the formidable Indian Wells crowd got behind her.

“When playing in the States … you know the crowd is going to be with you unless you’re playing another American,” Gauff said. “They definitely were trying to root me on, especially in the tough moments. I’m glad I was able to come out through at the end.”

Other prominent seeds weren’t as fortunate:

Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew before playing her first match, citing a gastrointestinal illness. The No.4 seed had already won two titles this year.

No.5 Jessica Pegula was an upset victim at the hands of Anna Blinkova.

No.6 Ons Jabeur fell in straight sets to Katie Volynets.

No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova withdrew because of personal reasons.

No.8 Zheng Qinwen also failed to win her first match, falling to Austin champion Yuan Yue.

No.10 Jelena Ostapenko lost a back-and-forth tug to Angelique Kerber.

The common theme that has emerged in the opening few days of Indian Wells: The path for the top seeds has hardly been seamless, and the crucible might not get easier for those remaining.

Here are some of the other compelling storylines for Week 2:

The 2024 Comeback Player goes to …

Last year Elina Svitolina won the WTA award, returning from a 12-month leave after giving birth to daughter Skaï. She matched her career best at a major, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and wound up ranked at No.25.

This year, there are several possible outstanding candidates.

Svitolina battles past Siniakova, into third round at Indian Wells

New mother Naomi Osaka reached the third round, and Monday she will attempt to win three straight matches for the first time this year. Also in the bottom half of the draw, Emma Raducanu meets Sabalenka.

Angelique Kerber, another rising mom, defeated No.17 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5. Kerber had won only one match this year coming in and now has a three-match streak going -- over Petra Martic, Ostapenko and Kudermetova.

Madison Keys, returning from a shoulder injury, won her first match of the year over Hailey Baptiste but lost her second to Yulia Putintseva.

Paolini keeps it going

Jasmine Paolini is on a tear.

She and the other Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships finalist, Anna Kalinskaya, collided again in the third round here. Paolini was a winner for the second time inside three weeks, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

The 5-foot-4 Italian started the season at No. 30, but there’s a very real chance she can crack the Top 10 for the first time. She takes on No.28 seed Anastasia Potapova on Tuesday for a berth in the quarterfinals.

Former champions in the mix

Two years ago, Swiatek won the Sunshine Double, taking titles here and in Miami. In 2018, Osaka won her first WTA-level tournament at Indian Wells. In 2011, 20-year-old Caroline Wozniacki was the winner.

They’re all hoping to join a distinguished list of nine multiple winners: Martina Navratilova, Mary Joe Fernandez, Steffi Graf, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Daniela Hantuchova, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka.

Longest shots

Angelique Kerber, at No. 607, is the lowest-ranked player left in the draw -- but the 36-year-old is also a three-time Grand Slam champion.

The real surprise of the tournament so far? No.79 Yulia Putintseva knocked out No.18 seed Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1. The 29-year-old from Kazakhstan reached her career-high ranking of No.27 in 2017.

Eyeing Olympic doubles

Gauff and Pegula, who have had terrific success in the past, are playing doubles for the first time this year, pointing toward the Paris Olympics. They are seeded No.5 and defeated fellow American Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in their first match.

The two friends decided to curtail their doubles play in order to concentrate more on singles. They’ll play a few more times heading into the Summer Games in July.

Ah, the possibilities

This happens on Tuesday: Angelique Kerber vs. Caroline Wozniacki

This could happen on Wednesday: No.3 Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka

If the seeds hold, here would be your quarterfinals:

No.1 Iga Swiatek-No.17 Veronika Kudermetova

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka-No.9 Maria Sakkari

No.3 Coco Gauff-No.11 Daria Kasatkina

No.13 Jasmine Paolini-No.22 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova