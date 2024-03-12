World No.1 Iga Swiatek rolled to her second BNP Paribas Open title on Sunday in Indian Wells by toppling Maria Sakkari -- who she beat 6-4, 6-1 to win in the California desert two years ago -- by a 6-4, 6-0 final score.

Swiatek won the last eight games of the 68-minute match, in which she won the first three in 15 minutes on court. Sakkari missed more balls than she made early on, as Swiatek won 12 of the first 15 points, but there was a match to be had for much of the first set. From 0-30 down on her serve in the fourth game, No.9 seed Sakkari won three straight games to level the first set at 3-3 -- but from 4-4, the World No.1 found another level.

By the end of the match, she broke Sakkari five times, and only lost five points in the second set. Swiatek won 12 straight sets in her second BNP Paribas Open title run, and lost just 21 games overall.

Sakkari and Swiatek were the third pair of players to meet in multiple finals in Indian Wells, joining Martina Hingis and Lindsay Davenport (1998, 2000) and Kim Clijsters and Lindsay Davenport (2003, 05). The two have now split six career meetings, all of which have been decided in straight sets, and Swiatek has won the last three.

Rack 'em up, Iga! 🎱



That's 8 WTA 1000 titles in the trophy cabinet for World No.1 @iga_swiatek 🏆#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/FjykezwmTA — wta (@WTA) March 17, 2024

Swiatek now owns eight career WTA 1000 titles, and 19 career Hologic WTA Tour titles in all. She's now won at least two titles in each of the last four seasons.

More to come...