INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Dune: Part Two star Zendaya and her boyfriend, Spider-Man's Tom Holland, took celebrity star power on Championship Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open to another level.

The couple cheered on the action as World No.1 Iga Swiatek captured her second Indian Wells title by defeating No.9 Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0. The title is Swiatek's 19th of her career, second in Indian Wells and second of the season.

Swiatek will now head to the Miami Open, where she could become the second woman to win the Sunshine Double twice, following Stefanie Graf's sweeps in 1994 and 1996.

Zendaya's tennis connections will be on full display in April when she plays a professional tennis player in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming movie, Challengers. To prepare for the role, the 27-year-old actress trained for three months. Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, also worked as a consultant on the film.