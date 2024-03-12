MIAMI -- Venus Williams, looking rather regal in a white pleated skirt and a navy accented top, walked onto the Grandstand at the Miami Open to warm applause Tuesday from the patrons clustered courtside. One of them was younger sister Serena, she of the 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She was wearing some stylish sunglasses, working her phone and talking to nearby patrons.

Even at the age of 43, Venus’ wicked groundstrokes, the searing first serve are sometimes still there, even if the fleet feet are not. Venus takes more time between serves now and instead of fist pumps, she offers a more measured clenched fist. The cellphone photographers were unusually busy -- you never know when your last chance to snap a shot of a legend is going to come. She was looking for her first Miami win in five years.

But at the end of the 6-3, 6-3 loss, Williams offered Diana Shnaider a proper handshake and walked off the court with a modest wave -- but nothing that looked like a final farewell.

Typically, the WTA Tour 1000 events -- while loaded with the world’s best 50 players -- build gradually from the beginning. Those first two days are essentially a soft open with the 32 seeded players enjoying a first-round bye.

Not here, not this week in south Florida. If you set up camp Tuesday in the Grandstand Stadium, there were 10 Grand Slam singles titles represented, with wild cards Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep all in action.

There was an astounding total of 15 major champions in the original main draw, which would have been an all-time record for a WTA 1000 until 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from her first-round match against Wang Xiyu with a back injury.

That was still good enough to equal the record that goes back to the inception of these elite events. Previously, Miami 2011, Toronto and Cincinnati 2022 set the standard.

Wait … if you count Serena, it’s a record-breaking 15, right?

“Yeah, it’s pretty amazing,” said James Blake, the Miami Open tournament director. “To have all these Grand Slam champions playing today in the first round, it’s great -- because before the seeds start playing, it’s tough to fill the stadium or even the grandstand.

“I haven’t seen the numbers yet, but I’m sure we’re going to break records for attendance today -- as we should. The number of people that would want to come out and watch those blockbuster matches is incredible. We’re lucky and we hope the fans appreciate it and come out and see some of the best tennis.”

On Wednesday, three-time major champion Angelique Kerber meets head on with 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens. Sofia Kenin, the 2020 winner in Melbourne is also in action, as is four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka, who faces Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Wozniacki beats Burel to move into Round 2 in Miami

Osaka is coming off 15 months away from the game after giving birth to daughter Shai. Osaka is 5-5 so far, but there have been some encouraging results, two victories each in Doha and Indian Wells.

Before the tournament, Osaka watched videos of herself from 2019-21, including matches here in Miami to get a sense of where she is.

“I’m really not that far off,” she said, sounding mildly surprised.

Osaka is famous for not looking at the draw before a tournament, but she was asked what it’s like to have so many champions in the tournament. Fourteen is a big number -- does that mean more pressure?

“I don’t know how to answer that question,” Osaka said, pausing for a moment to gather her thoughts. “When I was in Doha, I played on an outside court for one match and I was thinking to myself, `Wow, this is really cool,’ because I really like seeing a lot of people, different atmospheres and stuff.

“And I realized I hadn’t played on an outside court on a very long time.”

In other words, a packed schedule can mean a smaller, more intimate setting -- so, maybe less pressure?

Wozniacki, now 33, certainly wasn’t feeling any kind of pressure in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Clara Burel. The same player who pushed World No.3 Coco Gauff to a third-set tiebreak in the second round at Indian Wells.

The Great Dane returned to tennis last summer in Montreal as a mother of two and won three matches at the US Open to close out her year. This season, after a slow start, she won four matches to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Playing against Burel, Wozniacki still has the capacity to draw the occasional “Wow!” from the fans, digging out deep, low shots and cracking precision winners.

As her match was winding down, Paula Badosa was preparing for the Grandstand match that followed -- against Simona Halep. Badosa was sprinting down the hallway under Hard Rock Stadium, narrowly missing bystanders, then swinging her racket violently, pantomiming match play to get her heart-pumping.

The sincere welcome from spectators -- some waving Romanian flags -- had to have the same result for Halep, who was returning from an 18-month suspension after a successful appeal.

Halep came flying out of the box, winning six of the first seven games against Paola Badosa. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Badosa’s boyfriend, yelled encouragement-- and eventually it took hold.

Badosa came back to defeat Halep in three sets.

Wozniacki, as it turned out, was the only Grand Slam champion to advance Tuesday. She said she was thrilled to see Williams on court.

“I mean, she’s 43 years old,” Wozniacki said. “She’s a legend of the game. She’s won so much. Really, she’s earned the right to do whatever she wants to do.

“If she wants to play another 10 years, that's great. If she wants to never play again, that’s also great.”

After it was over, Williams walked slowly back to the locker room, slightly favoring her left leg with a wrap around her right knee. She was wearing a small, ironic smile, probably contemplating the short drive home. You get the idea she’ll be back for more.