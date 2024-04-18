The inaugural edition of the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole as a clay-court WTA 250 tournament has already seen plenty of crowd-pleasing thrillers. Vote for your favorite point from the first round below.

It wasn't just Anna Karolina Schmiedlova's speed to track down a Diane Parry drop shot that impressed, but her anticipation and control on the follow-up volley.

Mirra Andreeva delivered similarly impressive movement and net skills against Nadia Podoroska -- who did it better?

Later in her virtuoso performance against Podoroska, Andreeva also bamboozled the Argentinian with a forehand pass that was as cleverly chosen as perfectly executed.

The best shot in this point by Clara Burel may have been the penultimate one, where she pivoted mid-court after being wrong-footed to come up with a drop shot -- but the gliding backhand with which she passed Katarina Zavatska was a fine piece of work too.

For 19 shots, Natalija Stevanovic threw everything at Anna Blinkova -- who withstood all the spins and junk before, on the 20th shot, blasting a forehand down the line to finish the point.

That point sparked a Blinkova comeback, and the pair would ultimately play the longest match of Rouen so far at 3 hours and 17 minutes. Deep in the third set, Stevanovic still had the legs to hare across the court and slam this brilliant backhand winner on the run.

Forehand slices, sharp angles, sudden drop shots -- this point between Anhelina Kalinina and Alizé Cornet had everything, but it was the Ukrainian whose speed up the court enabled her to find the delicate finishing pass.

In front of her home fans, the 34-year-old Cornet was still able to bring out some of her greatest hits. A late-stage fightback from 5-2 down in the second set showcased all of her determined grit -- in particular, this extraordinary match point save which the Frenchwoman finished with the finest of touches.