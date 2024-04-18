Kicking off the European red clay season with its traditionally stacked draw, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix saw no shortage of fabulous points in its first round. Vote for your favorite below.

Tatjana Maria seemed in control at net against Elise Mertens in this point, but couldn't put the Belgian away -- and it was Mertens who came up with the necessary angle to find a way past.

Facing break point in a key game midway through the first set against Angelique Kerber, Emma Raducanu came up with the boldest of plays, bringing the German to net with a short slice before essaying a chef's-kiss lob that landed right in the corner.

Marketa Vondrousova has a habit of making the most difficult shots look casual, and this absurd squash shot pass she found against Donna Vekic is a perfect example. No wonder the Croatian had to applaud.

Few players can do much when Liudmila Samsonova hammers an approach on to the sideline -- but Anastasia Potapova not only got her racquet on it, but managed to flick it back cross-court to pass Samsonova.

After a one-sided first set, Tatjana Maria needed something special to get a foothold in her match against Elise Mertens. This drop shot when seemingly completely out of position delivered for her.

Laura Siegemund made Marta Kostyuk work hard for over 3 hours in arguably the best match of the first round. Her reflexes at net stood out, and this remarkable volley sparked yet another mini-comeback in the third set.