No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Erika Andreeva on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

The two-time reigning Australian Open needed just 1 hour and 8 minutes to move through to the second round and drop the elder of the two Andreeva sisters to 0-3 in Grand Slam main draws in her career.

Already 2-0 against the younger of the two, Top 40-ranked Mirra Andreeva, Sabalenka broke the World No.100's serve five times, and tripled her opponent's total of winners, to win her first-ever match against 19-year-old Erika. Sabalenka hit 27 winners to just 16 unforced errors in the 15 games that the two played.

Read on for more top takeaways from Sabalenka's victory, from her continued success at the first hurdle of Grand Slams, to her finishing power in what's been a successful clay-court campaign thus far.

Sabalenka Soars ✈️



The world No.2 flies by Erika Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 in her opening round match.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/CEMaLMY8lI — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2024

Sabalenka is almost a sure thing in Grand Slam first rounds: Sabalenka is now 20-5 all-time in first rounds at Grand Slams, but since becoming one of the game's top players, she's becoming nearly immune to an opening upset. Three of those losses came in her first four career Grand Slam main draws, and her last, at the 2020 Australian Open, came at the hands of a former Top 10 player in Carla Suárez Navarro.

Sabalenka, in fact, hasn't lost a set in a first-round match at a Grand Slam in two years.

Clay is also continuing to treat her well in 2024: Sabalenka is now 12-3 on clay this season with all three losses coming to Grand Slam champions in Iga Swiatek (Madrid, Rome) and Marketa Vondrousova (Stuttgart).

A second-week guarantee? Roland Garros was long Sabalenka's least-successful major: She fell in the first week five times before she reached the semifinals last year, but the story is much different for her 12 months later.

She'll next face the winner of a match between two qualifiers, and her third-round seed, No.26 Katie Boulter, did not play a clay-court match at WTA level until this year. Though there are several unseeded players in her second that have the pedigree to derail her path to the last 16 -- including former World No.2 Paula Badosa, 2018 Roland Garros finalist Sloane Stephens, and two-time Paris quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva -- the in-form second seed is a heavy favorite to feature in the second week.