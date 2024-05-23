2022 Roland Garros finalist Coco Gauff had little trouble clearing the first hurdle in 2024 on Monday in Paris, as she dropped just two games to defeat qualifier Julia Avdeeva 6-1, 6-1 under the roof on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Opening her fifth career Roland Garros main-draw appearance, Gauff's victory was also notable in that it is the 50th main-draw Grand Slam match win of her career, and she is the ninth American woman to reach that milestone all-time before the age of 21.

Avdeeva, meanwhile, was making her Grand Slam main-draw debut after winning three qualifying matches, including coming from a set down to defeat Australia's Olivia Gadecki in the final round. The 21-year-old came into the match against World No.3 Gauff having never before faced even a Top 50 players, and Gauff was just her fourth career Top 100 opponent.

Read on for more of the notable numbers from Gauff's opener.

52: Gauff needed just less than an hour (52 minutes total) to defeat the World No.208 in a match played under the roof on Roland Garros' second stadium due to intermittent rain in Paris.

23: While at time displaying impressive power off of her groundstrokes, Avdeeva struggled for consistency. She made 23 unforced errors in the match, and Gauff forced her into another 20 miscues.

0: Gauff did not face a break point in the match. In fact, she only lost eight points in her seven service games, and only one of those came off her first serve.

16: Gauff is now 16-3 in her career in first-round matches at Grand Slams, and 5-0 at Roland Garros.

75: Previously, Avdeeva's highest-ranked opponent was then-World No.75 Oceane Dodin of France, whom she played in an ITF tournament earlier this year. Avdeeva won that match in three sets.

"I think I just came out playing well, and I would say I do think she was a little bit nervous with the bigger court, but I played well too," Gauff said afterwards. "Today was kind of a straightforward match. I didn't have to do much. I wouldn't say I, like, played amazing. I just had to play solid today. That's what I did."

Gauff's next foe, another qualifier, is more of a known quantity, at least as far as Roland Garros is concerned: 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.

"I have never played her before. I know she made the semis here a couple years ago," Gauff said. "I've actually seen her play a couple times but I haven't seen her play this tournament yet. I'll have to probably do that. But she's definitely a fighter. I think she has good ball tolerance. She can make a lot of balls in the court, pretty good mover. So it's going to be a tough match, especially on clay, which I think is her preferred surface."