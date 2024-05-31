No.3 seed Coco Gauff came from a set down to reach her second career Roland Garros semifinal, defeating No.8 seed Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 1 hour and 57 minutes.

The 20-year-old American becomes the sixth under-21 player this century to reach multiple semifinals at the French Open, following Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Ana Ivanovic, Maria Sharapova and Iga Swiatek. In the last four, she will face either No.1 seed Swiatek or Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff previously made her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros 2022. She advances to the last four of a major for the fourth time overall, and for the third Grand Slam in a row. Gauff and Swiatek are the only two active players under the age of 26 who have reached more than two Grand Slam semifinals.

The US Open champion improves to 5-2 overall against Jabeur, and 3-1 on clay. It was their second encounter at Roland Garros following Gauff's 6-3, 6-1 win in the 2021 fourth round, and their first three-set match since their very first meeting -- a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory for Gauff in the 2020 Lexington quarterfinals.

How the match was won: Jabeur had promised a "deep run" in Paris after her first-round win, despite coming into the tournament with a negative season record of six wins to nine losses. The Tunisian, bidding for her first Roland Garros semifinal, seemed on course to fulfil that ambition after a spectacular opening set.

The key game came at 3-3, when Jabeur pulled off a drop shot return, a jumping backhand winner down the line and a drop shot-pass combination to break Gauff for the first time. She followed that by a lightning-quick hold, comprising three clean winners, to consolidate; and finished the set off with an ace.

Despite Jabeur's first-set highlight reel, she had also been disciplined in terms of shot selection, and only committed 10 unforced errors to 12 winners. That did not last. In the third game of the second set, she pushed Gauff to two deuces -- but on the final point, bailed out with an attempted smash from far behind the baseline that could only find the net. Sensing an opportunity, Gauff raised her level in the next game, finding a brilliant backhand pass on the way to breaking for the first time.

Thereafter, Gauff began setting the pace of the match. She cleaned up the errors that had littered the first set, reducing the count from 14 to six in the second set and seven in the third. From 4-2 up in the second set to 5-2 in the third, she dropped just seven points on serve.

Jabeur was still able to delight the crowd with flashes of brilliance -- a ludicrous forehand pass smacked off a Gauff drive volley in the second set, a fiendishly woven web featuring not one but two drop shots to save match point in the third. But they were only flashes, and in between them Jabeur tallied 28 unforced errors in the last two sets as she slapped impatiently at the ball. Gauff's third match point encapsulated this: with Jabeur in control, she aimed her first smash at her opponent, who was able to reflex it back into play. Jabeur's second smash went well wide.