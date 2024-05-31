No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and fast-rising teenager Mirra Andreeva will face off in the Roland Garros quarterfinals after straight-sets victories in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Sabalenka reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No.22 seed Emma Navarro on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.

Sabalenka, a semifinalist in her career-best Paris showing last year, needed just 69 minutes to dismiss rising American Navarro and make her ninth career Grand Slam quarterfinal. Sabalenka avenged a loss to Navarro from earlier this year in Indian Wells.

Later on Court Suzanne Lenglen, 17-year-old Andreeva, one of the highest-ranked unseeded players at World No.38, ended the run of the last remaining French player Varvara Gracheva with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Andreeva, last season's WTA Newcomer of the Year, saved two set points at 5-4 in the first set, then dominated proceedings from there to reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her young career.

Sabalenka has beaten Andreeva twice, both times in straight sets on the clay of Madrid in 2023 and 2024.

Big events, best results: Sabalenka has been extremely reliable at the Grand Slam events of late. Coming into this event, she has made the semifinals or better in her last six Grand Slam appearances, including titles at the last two Australian Opens.

"It sounds crazy to me, to be honest, and I'm super happy that I was able to bring this consistency on the Grand Slams," Sabalenka said about her Grand Slam surge. "It's motivating me a lot to keep pushing myself a lot and to see where is the limit."

The 26-year-old Sabalenka still has a chance to win the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles in the same year, thereby completing the first half of the calendar year Grand Slam. The last woman to do that was Serena Williams in 2015.

Sabalenka's results this fortnight, and indeed in this clay-court season, make this a distinct possibility. Sabalenka has lost only 17 games in her four matches in Paris, and she is undefeated on clay this year against players ranked outside the Top 10.

In Sabalenka's last two clay-court events, only World No.1 Iga Swiatek could stop her, in the Madrid and Rome finals. Sabalenka even had match points to win her third straight Madrid title before Swiatek squeaked out that win.

Tale of the tape: Sabalenka's latest victory started with a quick opening set against 23-year-old Navarro, who was playing in her first Grand Slam Round of 16 in the midst of a breakthrough season. Sabalenka lost only one point behind her first serve in the first set.

In the second set, Sabalenka slammed a backhand return winner to break Navarro at love for 2-1. Navarro finally got to deuce on Sabalenka's serve in the following game, but Sabalenka got out of that jam with typically well-timed power -- two straight aces.

Navarro successfully fended off break points in her next two service games, but not at 5-3, where Sabalenka fired a forehand winner to convert her first match point. Sabalenka had 36 winners to Navarro's 15 in the match.

Andreeva breaks through: Meanwhile, Andreeva finds herself in the new territory of a Grand Slam quarterfinal. She is the third player in the last 18 years to make a Roland Garros quarterfinal before turning 18, joining Amanda Anisimova in 2019 and Coco Gauff in 2021.

However, Andreeva had already been knocking on that door, as this was the third time in the last four Grand Slam events she had made it into the Round of 16. She shattered that ceiling with her 91-minute win over 88th-ranked Gracheva, who was playing in her first Grand Slam Round of 16.

17&27 - Mirra Andreeva is the second youngest player this Century to make the Women's Singles quarter-finals at the Roland Garros (17 years and 27 days) - older only than Sesil Karatantcheva in 2005. Step.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/i6cpugtUOI — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 3, 2024

But the direction of the match was nearly completely different. In the first set, Gracheva fired a big backhand to reach double set point on Andreeva's serve at 5-4. The teenager survived that peril, finding a strong serve on the first, then rallying Gracheva into a netted error on the second.

After Andreeva held for 5-5, Gracheva stumbled, hitting her first double fault of the day to drop serve in the next game. Serving for the set at 6-5, Andreeva grabbed that chance with both hands, hitting an ace to queue up triple set point, then converting her second of that trio.

Finding all the lines and chasing down every ball, Andreeva won four games in a row to close out the match. The second set was epitomized by match point, where the teen scampered all over the court, then sent a forehand winner down the line to prevail.

More to come...