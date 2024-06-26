Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Madison Keys are headed to Washington D.C. this summer for the Mubadala Citi Open. The WTA 500 event kicks off the North American hard court summer and begins on July 29 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The tournament also announced No.14 Daria Kasatkina, Dubai Duty Free Championships finalist Anna Kalinskaya and former No.2 Paula Badosa in the field.

Washington D.C. will host a strong field of players who have opted to skip the Paris 2024 Olympics to focus on the summer hard court season, which begins in Washington D.C. before heading into back-to-back WTA 1000s at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio. The summer season concludes with the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open in New York.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur is set to make her first appearance in the American capital since 2019. Then-ranked No.59 in the PIF WTA Rankings, the Tunisian lost in the first round to a 66th-ranked Iga Swiatek in three tight sets.

An Emma-zing addition this year 🤩



2021 US Open champion @EmmaRaducanu returns to the #MubadalaCitiDCOpen! pic.twitter.com/KK99I4gdHm — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) June 26, 2024

Raducanu is also set to make her second appearance. In her tournament debut in 2022, the 21-year-old Briton marched to the quarterfinals. Washington D.C. will be her first hard court event since the BNP Paribas Open in February.

World No.12 Keys made her tournament debut over a decade ago in 2013. A semifinalist last year, Keys is set to make her fifth main-draw appearance.

The full entry list will be announced on July 8.