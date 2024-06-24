No.6 seed Daria Kasatkina rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Thursday's quarterfinals at the Rothesay Internation -- her seventh win in her last eight matches in Eastbourne.

2023 finalist Kasatkina was runner-up in last year at the tournament to Madison Keys and her 1 hour and 21-minute win completes this year's semifinal lineup. She and Keys could play again in the final, should they beat No.3 seed and Roland Garros runner-up Jasmine Paolini and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, respectively, in Friday's semifinals.

But to keep those hopes alive, the World No.14 first dominated Raducanu, who saved a match point in a thrilling three-set triumph against No.2 seed Jessica Pegula on Thursday for her first career Top 10 victory, by handling windy conditions better. Raducanu racked up 29 unforced errors in 14 games, to just 17 winners, while Kasatkina hit 18 winners and 19 unforced.

"I was trying to be in control of myself, because the conditions were very tough," Kasatkina said afterwards. "It's very difficult to do some nice things. You have to play and try to win as many points as you can, try to put as many balls as you can inside the court, and I think I did this pretty good today."

Other key numbers from Kasatkina's win included:

2: Kasatkina is now 2-0 against Raducanu in her career. Previously, she won 7-5, 6-4 on indoor hard courts in Ostrava in 2022.

3: Raducanu was one of three Brits to make the quarterfinals, a first in more than 40 years of the tournament. However, with defeats for all three on Thursday, the home nation will have to wait another year in the hopes of a local champion for the first time since 1975.

4: Kasatkina is through to her fourth semifinal of 2024, but first since the Volvo Car Open in April. She is a perfect 3-0 when she reaches the penultimate round this year, but has lost three of her five career matches with her next opponent Paolini. (But they have never played on grass.)

6: Kasatkina broke serve six times in victory, and had break points in all but one of Raducanu's service games. The Brit held at love to start the match, but was under constant pressure from then on. In all, Kasatkina had 13 break point opportunities.

43: Raducanu won just 43% of points behind her first serve in the match, despite landing 70% of them. By contrast, Kasatkina won 70% of her first-serve points, landing 73%.