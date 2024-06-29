No.2 seed Coco Gauff dropped just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 win against Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni at Wimbledon on Wednesday to become the first woman through to the third round of this year's Championships.

Gauff needed just 1 hour and 6 minutes to defeat Todoni, who defeated Olga Danilovic in the first round after qualifying for her Grand Slam debut, under the roof on No.1 Court, as rain delayed the start of play on the outside courts by nearly two hours.

The rookie was competitive with the US Open champion in the first four games of the match -- but failing to convert the only two break points she had in the match, in the fourth game of the second set, proved costly for the Romanian. In all, Gauff broke serve five times in nine chances, and her serve was never otherwise under threat.

Five months older, but much wiser: Gauff was born five months before Todoni in 2003, but entered the match as the much more experienced player. The World No.141 was contesting her first career Grand Slam tournament, and second WTA tour-level main draw after debuting in February at Cluj-Napoca.

Ranked No.592 at this time last year, Todoni entered Wimbledon ranked a near career-best No.141, was 4-1 against Top 100 players in 2024 entering her match against Gauff, and also beat a player ranked ahead of her, No.116 Olga Danilovic, in the opening round. But Gauff represented a step up in quality and experience that the Romanian had trouble matching. She hit 23 unforced errors in defeat to just seven winners.

The American, meanwhile, hit 13 winners to 16 unforced, and won 85% of her first serve points -- though she only landed 43% of them.

"I'm happy with how I played. I do think I could've played cleaner at some moments, but overall, I'm happy to get through to the third round," Gauff said afterwards.

Gauff's major momentum is continuing: Since losing in the first round of Wimbledon 12 months ago, Gauff is now 19-2 at Grand Slam tournaments. And largely, she's cruised in those victories -- particularly in the first week. Gauff did not lose a set in either the Australian Open or French Open in her first four matches, and has only lost six games through two rounds at Wimledon.

But the grass-court Grand Slam is the only match at which Gauff hasn't made the quarterfinals, having lost in the Round of 16 in both 2019 and 2021.