LONDON -- Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will team up with Andy Murray as wild cards in this year's Wimbledon mixed doubles event.

This year's Wimbledon will be the former ATP No.1's final appearance at his home Grand Slam. A back injury forced Murray to withdraw from the singles draw, but he has entered the men's doubles with brother Jamie and has now added the mixed doubles event alongside Raducanu.

Team name suggestions at the ready...@EmmaRaducanu and @andy_murray will be entering this year's Mixed Doubles Championship as wild cards 🇬🇧#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ILAdl99y3n — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024

It will be the first time that Raducanu has played mixed doubles at a Grand Slam, though she has partnered other compatriots such as Joe Salisbury and Kyle Edmund at various British exhibition events over the years.

It will be Murray's fourth appearance in the Wimbledon mixed doubles draw. The three-time major champion lost in the 2005 first round alongside Shahar Peer, made the 2006 second round with Kirsten Flipkens and got to the 2019 third round partnering Serena Williams. Murray was also a silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympic Games, held at Wimbledon, with Laura Robson.

The mixed doubles event is scheduled to begin on July 5.