Italians were the singles champions at both of this week's WTA 125 events, with Martina Trevisan and Lucia Bronzetti picking up clay-court titles.

At the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden, No.7 seed Trevisan captured the trophy by defeating unseeded Ann Li of the United States 6-2, 6-2 in Sunday's final.

Trevisan, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2022 and the Roland Garros quarterfinals in 2020, brought her prize-winning clay-court form to Bastad after a first-round loss to No.12 seed Madison Keys on the grass of Wimbledon.

Former Top 20 player Trevisan needed just 70 minutes to best Li on Sunday and claim her first WTA 125 title. The Italian won two-thirds of second-serve return points in the final, and never faced a break point all day.

Trevisan was in danger in this week's first round, where she trailed Astra Sharma 7-5, 4-0 before coming back to win that match in three hours, en route to the title. Trevisan rises 12 spots to No.77 in Monday's updated rankings.

The Bastad doubles title went to No.4 seeds Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Tsao Chia Yi of Chinese Taipei, who defeated unseeded Argentines Maria Lourdes Carle and Julia Riera 7-5, 6-3 in the final. It is Plipuech's third career WTA 125 doubles title, and Tsao's first.

Also on Sunday, No.4 seed Bronzetti took home the Grand Est Open 88 title by outlasting No.3 seed Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a grueling 3-hour and 31-minute marathon in Contrexeville, France.

In the second set, Bronzetti led 4-0 and held a match point at 5-4, but Sherif gritted out the 85-minute set to push the final into a decider. In the third set, Bronzetti held four match points at 5-3 and three more at 5-4, but Sherif battled past those and pulled back level at 5-5.

However, Bronzetti broke Sherif in the next game, and the Italian eventually prevailed on her 10th match point to seal the up-and-down victory and clinch her first WTA 125 title. Bronzetti moves up 11 places to No.70 in Monday's new rankings.

Sherif started her career 6-0 in WTA 125 finals between 2021 and 2023. The Egyptian has reached four more WTA 125 finals in 2024, but has finished runner-up on each of those occasions.

The Contrexeville doubles title went to No.2 seeds Oksana Kalashnikova and Iryna Shymanovich, who squeaked past No.1 seeds Wu Fang-hsien and Zhang Shuai 5-7, 6-3, [10-7] in the final. It is Kalashnikova's fourth career WTA 125 doubles title, and Shymanovich's third.