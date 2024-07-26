Recent Wimbledon semifinalist Donna Vekic is parlaying grass-court form into clay-court success at the Paris Olympics.

The 13th-seeded Croatian saved three set points in the opening set en route to upsetting No.2 seed Coco Gauff 7-6(7), 6-2 in Tuesday's Round of 16. Vekic trailed 4-1 and 5-3 in the opening set, saving a set point on serve there, and later erased two chances for Gauff in the tiebreak to earn her second Top 10 win of the season and 14th of her career.

Vekic also earned a win over a player ranked in the world's Top 3 at the last Olympics, having defeated then-No.3 Aryna Sabakenka in Tokyo, but her win over Gauff marked a milestone: All of her previous Top 10 wins came on either hard courts or grass.

After a tight opening set that lasted more than an hour, Gauff was the first player to break serve in the second set, but ultimately lost the last five games. Vekic's second service break came in controversial fashion. At 30-40, she hit a return deep to Gauff's forehand, which the American mishit into the net. The shot was called out by the line umpire, who then immediately corrected the original call, and the point was awarded to Vekic.

The decision visibly upset Gauff, who nonetheless led 0-40 in the Croatian's subsequent service game. But Vekic escaped with a hold -- with a drop shot winner and a lob winner helping the baseliner's cause -- as she won 10 of the last 12 points of the match.

In all, Vekic struck 28 winners to Gauff's nine in the upset.

More to come...