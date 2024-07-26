Angelique Kerber continues to roll back the years at the final tournament of her career. The German earned a 6-4, 6-2 win over 16th-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals -- her first quarterfinal berth in a Hologic WTA Tour-level tournament in more than two years.

Kerber, who announced on the eve of the Games that she'll retire following the conclusion of her third Olympics, trailed in each of her first two wins of the competition thus far, but her win over the 2021 US Open finalist was her most comprehensive. She broke serve six times, and hit 22 winners to 12 unforced errors in 1 hour and 25 minutes on court.

The Olympics marks the third time this season that Kerber, 36, has won three matches in the same event (she reached the Round of 16 in both Indian Wells and Rome), but she came into the Olympics on a five-match skid, having not earned a win since May 11. She last reached a quarterfinal on the grass courts of Bad Homburg in 2022 -- in her penultimate tournament before announcing her first pregnancy and subsequent maternity leave.

A silver medalist at the Rio Games, Kerber will assure herself of an opportunity to play for a singles medal once more if she earns a fourth win in a row on the courts of Roland Garros. Her quarterfinal opponent will be either No.6 seed and Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen, or 11th-seeded American Emma Navarro.

Kerber's campaign in doubles also begins on Tuesday, as she and Laura Siegemund face the British team of Katie Boulter and Heather Watson in one of four first-round matches remaining on the schedule on Day 4 of the Olympic tennis event.

