Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber's professional tennis career came to an end at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday as the three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten by No.6 seed Zheng Qinwen, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6), in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old German, who announced ahead of the Games that Paris would be her final career event, was two games away from reaching the medal rounds for a second time in her career. She led the Australian Open finalist 4-1 in the third set before Zheng, who previously saved a match point in a 3-hour and 12-minute third-round win over American Emma Navarro, rallied for the victory in 3 hours and 4 minutes. Zheng served to stay in the match twice in the third set, and in a thrilling final-set tiebreak, showed impressive mettle to see out victory.

After Kerber saved three consecutive match points -- two with winners -- Zheng carved out a pitch-perfect backhand drop shot winner for her fourth chance at victory, which she ultimately secured when Kerber's final forehand found the net.

The match, the second-longest of the Olympic tournament, was emblematic of Kerber's career. Though Zheng hit more than double Kerber's winners off the ground -- 48 to 21 -- Kerber's counter-punching, sharp angles, and fighting were at times vintage.

That was on display in full in the opening set, where Kerber led 3-1 to start but also trailed 5-3. Zheng never reached set points, and though she broke Kerber to send the set to a tiebreak, the left-hander had the last word. She won five of the set's final six points to stake claim to the early lead.

But soon, it was Zheng's turn for a comeback. After breaking Kerber in the longest game of the second set -- a 1-1 tussle that saw Kerber miss five game points and Zheng eventually break after six deuces -- the German moved two games away from another upset in her last dance.

But the World No.7 turned on the jets with a late surge, capturing three straight games -- and 12 of 16 points in them -- to send the stage for the gripping finale.

Zheng is just the second woman from China to reach the singles semifinals at the Olympics since Li Na finished fourth in 2008, and will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek for the right to play for a medal.