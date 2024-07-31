WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Former World No.2 Paula Badosa came from a break down in the final set to defeat 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The 2-hour and 45-minute win propelled the Spaniard into her first semifinal of the season and first at the WTA 500 level since Adelaide 2023.

"She was playing amazing, honestly," Badosa said. "She took me to the limit in all the phases -- physically, mentally, tennis-wise. I knew I had to play very aggressive."

Badosa will face Caroline Dolehide in the semifinals on Saturday. Dolehide engineered a spirited comeback of her own in the first semifinal of the day, coming from 5-2 down in the first set to defeat Amanda Anisimova 7-6(5), 6-1 to make her first semifinal of the season.

The showdown was the first tour-level meeting between Badosa and Raducanu, who were both playing their first tournaments since making the Wimbledon Round of 16. Their only match came at an ITF Circuit event in 2019, which Raducanu won.

In a match decided by the smallest of margins, Badosa's superior serving day proved the difference. She struck 11 aces and did not face a break point in the second set to force the decisive third.

"In the beginning, I was missing a little bit so I had to adjust, Badosa said. "She was also making me miss. She's very, very fast. I never played her, so it's the first time I experienced her.

"I was surprised how smart she is on court and I like the way she plays."

On a hot and steamy day in America's capital, Raducanu and Badosa pushed each other to the physical limit. Raducanu earned the early break in the third set but could not protect her 3-1 lead. Badosa stormed back to put the match back on serve before breaking Raducanu in the final game after the Briton struck her sixth double fault on match point.

Badosa finished the match with 45 winners while holding Raducanu to 16.

More to follow...