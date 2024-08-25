Caroline Dolehide won an all-American first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, upsetting No.11 seed Danielle Collins 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium, and ending Collins' Grand Slam singles career.

Dolehide battled to a 2-hour and 40-minute comeback over American No.3 Collins, which was just her second win in their seven meetings. Dolehide reversed the result from the first round of this year's French Open, where Collins won in straight sets.

World No.49 Dolehide fought back from a set and a break down at 6-1, 2-0. After being routed in the first set, Dolehide grinded out the second set on her fifth set point.

Dolehide hit only four unforced errors in the third set as she held on for her third career Top 20 win -- all of which have come in the last 12 months. It was also Dolehide's first US Open main-draw win; she had been 0-4 in the main draw of the event before this year.

Collins announced at the start of this year that this would be her final season on tour, and 2024 has been quite fruitful for the 30-year-old. This spring, Collins went on a 15-match winning streak, which included titles at WTA 1000 Miami and WTA 500 Charleston.

But 25-year-old Dolehide has also had a successful past 12 months. She reached her first WTA 1000 final at Guadalajara last September, then made her first semifinal of 2024 last month at WTA 500 Washington. She is also up to a career-high No.9 in the doubles rankings.

