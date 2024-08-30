NEW YORK -- On Saturday, Aug. 24, 20 WTA players gathered in the Arthur Ashe building for a unique mentoring session with Billie Jean King.

The BJK Power Hour, a 27-year-strong WTA mentoring initiative, aims to inspire both current and future players to envision their dreams and further the progress of the WTA Tour. Billie personally greeted each participant, from first-time US Open competitors to seasoned tour players, as they entered the meeting room.

Joined by legends Ilana Kloss, Louise Pleming and Vania King, Billie shared the empowering history of women’s professional tennis, highlighting the sacrifices made by the Original 9 and trailblazing businesswoman Gladys Heldman. Their fight ensured that any girl, if good enough, could compete on the biggest stages, be valued for her achievements and earn a living playing the game she loves.

Billie Jean King motivates players to be their best on and off the court by embodying the drive, spirit, determination and legacy of those who came before them.

Players who attended the 2024 BJK Power Hour included Emina Bektas, Alex Eala, Valerie Glozman, Tyra Grant, Maia Joint, Iva Jovic, Aleksandra Krunic, Ingrid Gamarra Martins, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Robin Montgomery, Angelica Moratelli, Ingrid Neel, Clervie Ngounoue, Alexa Noel, Julieta Pareja, Katarzyna Piter, Taylah Preston, Marina Bassols Ribera, Solana Sierra and Aldila Sutjiadi.