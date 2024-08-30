Less than two weeks ago, Kamilla Rakhimova played her part in a stern first-round test for Iga Swiatek at the US Open, holding triple set point on the World No.1 in the second set before falling 6-4, 7-6(6).

The 23-year-old took that form into the Guadalajara 125 Open this week to claim the first WTA 125 title of her career. In the final, No.5 seed Rakhimova came from 3-1 down in the third set to defeat No.4 seed Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3.

Rakhimova had lost her only previous WTA 125 final just over a year ago at Stanford 2023 to Wang Yafan, and had lost her only prior encounter with Maria 6-2, 6-2, in the 2022 Bogota semifinals. However, the World No.104 delivered a resilient, tactically aware performance to deny the German in 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Maria, 37, used her web of slices and volleys to crowd-pleasing effect at times. Rakhimova was able to match her finesse in slice-heavy rallies, though, and used high balls to neutralize Maria's variety before punishing short balls with her backhand.

Rakhimova came within two points of wrapping up the title in the second-set tiebreak, only for her forehand to falter on consecutive points. She quickly fell behind 2-0 in the decider, but once she came through a marathon hold in the third game was able to gradually regain control.

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Maria leaves a WTA 125 event as runner-up for the second time in 2024, having lost in the Barranquilla final last month to Nadia Podoroska. However, she enjoyed an impressive run, including a 6-0, 6-2 defeat of No.1 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the semifinals.

Emiliana Arango, who reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the same venue in Guadalajara last year, once again thrived in the Mexican city. The Colombian reached her first semifinal at any level this year via wins over Elizabeth Mandlik and Rebecca Marino.

No.2 seeds Katarzyna Piter and Fanny Stollar took the doubles title, defeating No.1 seeds Angelica Moratelli and Sabrina Santamaria 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The Polish-Hungarian pair are the two-time reigning Budapest champions at tour level after winning that tournament in 2023 and 2024; they also captured the Valencia WTA 125 title together in June.