No.1 seed Iga Swiatek survived a gritty challenge from lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the US Open, saving triple set point in the second-set tiebreak before advancing 6-4, 7-6(6) in 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Early on, the first-time encounter threatened to be a one-sided rout after Swiatek raced out to a 4-0 lead for the loss of just three points. But thereafter Rakhimova, who took Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in Washington four weeks ago, pushed the Pole hard for the rest of the match. Swiatek was unable to close out the World No.104 serving at 5-4 in the second set, and ultimately needed to squeak past in a tiebreak that went down to the wire.

This fortnight, Swiatek is bidding to add a second US Open crown to her 2022 title. Her 21st victory in 22 career Grand Slam first-round matches sets up a second-round clash with either Daria Saville or qualifier Ena Shibahara, the former doubles No.4 who has turned her focus to singles this year.

